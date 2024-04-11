Former Thunder Bay Police officer faces charges

(THUNDER BAY, ON) – Police have laid five charges against a former Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) member.

In late 2021, the Ministry of the Attorney General requested that the OPP investigate allegations of misconduct by members of the TBPS. That review led to an investigation by the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB). The investigation has been ongoing and has led to further charges against a former member of the TBPS.

On April 9, 2024, 37 year old woman of Thunder Bay, was arrested and charged under the Criminal Code with: Obstruct public or peace officer, Breach of trust by a public officer, and Obstruct justice – three counts.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on May 10, 2024.

Any questions relating to the employment status of the accused should be directed to the Thunder Bay Police Service.

The OPP CIB investigation is ongoing.

RECORD CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic campaign from March 29 – April 1 on Highway 17.

The focus of an Easter weekend campaign were the top five most common infractions officers typically find. Speeding, improper use of seatbelts, distracted driving, impaired driving, and stunt driving were the focus of the weekend.

Record numbers have been recorded this year with over 500 charges laid between Dryden and Ignace OPP.

The Ontario Provincial Police would like to remind the public to slow down.

ASSAULT CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with assault following an incident in the City of Dryden.

On April 8, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m. officers responded to a domestic disturbance on King Street in the City of Dryden.

Through investigation, officers arrested and charged one individual with a criminal offence. The name of the accused is being held to protect the identity of the victim.

A Sioux Lookout resident has been charged with: Adult Assault with a Weapon – Spousal.

The accused has been held for bail and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 9, 2024.

Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence are not alone. If you or someone you are aware of requires assistance, there are resources ready to support. The OPP is available at 1-888-310-1122 throughout the province of Ontario. In cases of immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1 for prompt assistance.

ASSAULT CHARGES

(DRYDEN, ON) – Members of the Dryden Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged one individual with assault following an incident in the City of Dryden.

On April 4, 2024, at approximately 11:00 a.m. officers responded to an assault incident at the skywalk in the City of Dryden.

Through investigation, officers arrested and charged one individual with several offences. The name of the accused is being held to protect the identity of the victim.

A Dryden resident has been charged with: Adult Assault – Spousal, Adult Assault with a Weapon – Spousal and Adult Assault.

The accused has been held for bail and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 5, 2024.

Individuals experiencing intimate partner violence are not alone. If you or someone you are aware of requires assistance, there are resources ready to support. The OPP is available at 1-888-310-1122 throughout the province of Ontario. In cases of immediate danger, please dial 9-1-1 for prompt assistance.

SEATBELT BLITZ

(ORILLIA, ON) – It was a busy Easter long weekend for the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) as they conducted a province-wide seatbelt campaign and worked hard to keep people safe on roads.

Over the four-day campaign, the OPP laid close to 1,200 seatbelt charges against drivers and passengers who chose to receive fines (and demerit points for drivers), rather than take a few seconds to buckle up and keep themselves safe.

Speeding posed a significant threat to the motoring public throughout the weekend, with more than 6,400 fines for speeding and over 150 fines for racing/stunt driving issued. Approximately 140 impaired driving charges and more than 130 distracted driving charges were among other offences for which drivers were held accountable.

The Easter Long Weekend Seatbelt Campaign ran from March 29 to April 1, 2024.

The OPP thanks all motorists and other road users who contributed to safe highways and roads over the weekend. The OPP remains committed to saving lives on more than 130,000 kilometres of roadway and over 99,000 kilometres of water­ways and trails throughout Ontario.