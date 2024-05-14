First Nations rally in Thunder Bay against nuclear waste storage

The First Nations Land Defence Alliance and its supporters rallied in Thunder Bay against the storage and transportation of nuclear waste in northern Ontario on Tuesday, April 30.

The township of Ignace, two-and-a-half hours from Kenora, has been engaged in a process with the Nuclear Waste Management Organization (NWMO) to determine if they should host Canada’s first deep geological repository for nuclear waste.

The Land Defence Alliance is opposed to radioactive waste storage in the north and is concerned about the risks of transportation accidents and long-term leaks. The alliance, which is composed of the Ojibways of Onigaming, Grassy Narrows, Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI, or Big Trout Lake), Wapekeka, Neskantaga and Muskrat Dam First Nations, officially said “no” to the project on March 1 in a news release.

Speakers from Onigaming, Grassy Narrows, KI and Gull Bay First Nation, which is not currently a member of the alliance, were present at the rally.

“I would like to live on this Earth where there are trees, air to breathe and [where I can] hear the birds sing,” said Grassy Narrows’ Chief Rudy Turtle at the rally. “I’m thinking about our future generations, and for that reason, we are saying no to nuclear waste.”

At a special council meeting on March 18, Ignace council unanimously passed a resolution that allowed their mayor, Kim Baigrie, to sign a potential host agreement with the NWMO.

The signing of the agreement didn’t guarantee that the township will host the repository, but according to the NWMO’s release about the resolution, it allowed the township, residents, stakeholders and other potentially impacted parties the ability “to consider the legal, financial, and regulatory implications as data points in moving forward with the willingness process,” ahead of council’s final decision later in the year.

April 30 was also the last day for Ignace residents to cast their vote for or against the township continuing to participate in the NWMO’s willingness process as the potential host community for the repository.

The proposed repository site falls in the traditional territories of the Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation, which is in Treaty #3, and the community has not yet held a vote on their willingness to proceed. In 2022, the Grand Council of Treaty #3 renewed a multi-million dollar agreement with the NWMO that provided funding for things like:

Language revitalization

Youth scholarships and internships

Support to gather Elders, members and other leadership to discuss the project

Development of an environmental assessment process for all projects in Treaty #3

Capacity for the Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty #3 to discuss and plan next steps on the Nuclear Waste Management Organization project

The agreement will expire on August 31, 2024, and like the agreement signed by Mayor Baigrie, it does not give consent for the repository site to be built within their territory. A media release about the agreement renewal said that Grand Council of Treaty #3 continues to stand by a past declaration by their Elders that opposed “the storage of nuclear waste in Treaty #3, and the assertion that any resource development in Treaty #3 is to be authorized through the Anishinaabe Nation in Treaty #3 protocols and Manito Aki Inakonigaawin,” or the Great Earth Law.

According to the grand council’s website, the Great Earth Law “signifies the duty to respect and protect lands that may be effected from over-usage, degradation and un-ethical processes.”

“Nuclear waste is such a heavy burden to lay on our Indigenous lands as well as our children and future generations,” said Councillor Clarissa Kelly from the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation at the rally in Thunder Bay. “As a mother I feel obligated to take a stand on such an important issue. There is no turning back from this decision,” she said.

Councillor Samuel McKay, from KI First Nation, echoed similar thoughts. “Nuclear waste is not safe. Not safe for people, environment or animals. Why should we risk it?” he asked at the rally. “I guarantee this will impact our way of life.”

The other proposed site for the repository is in South Bruce, near Lake Huron and in the territory of the Saugeen Ojibway First Nation.

Judy Da Silva, an Elder and activist from Grassy Narrows who has contributed to research on the impacts of mercury poisoning within her community was also at the rally. “We are always the first contact for poison,” she said. “The industry has billions more than us, but we have the heart to protect humanity. We feel it in our hearts to protect future generations.”

The results of the community vote will be presented to Ignace’s Willingness Ad Hoc Committee by a consultant in June so that council can make their final decision. The NWMO plans to determine which community will host the nuclear waste storage site by the end of this year.