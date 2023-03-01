Festival application deadline extended

Area performers can sing a happy tune; the deadline to apply for the Rainy River District Festival of the Performing Arts has been extended. But time is still short – hopeful entrants need to submit their paperwork by March 3 – this Friday.

Applications are available for download on the Festival website at ff-festival.com. To submit, or for more information, e-mail the organizers at rrdist.festival@gmail.com.

The festival is an annual, adjudicated performing arts festival, where local performers can get feedback on their craft. Formal lessons are not required, and the event is open to any age.

The Festival gets underway on April 4, with vocal performances. Piano, instrumental, drama and speech categories follow throughout the month, with the Festival’s stand-out performances returning for a Showcase performance at the Townshend Theatre. A wide range of instruments and vocal styles are showcased throughout the Festival. The drama selections can be presented in French, English or Anishinaabemowin.

Organizers are watching their e-mail regularly. Fee payments are now accepted by e-transfer.

Find the full syllabus at the festival website.