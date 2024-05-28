Feds announce $31 million for MB Southern Chiefs Organization’s downtown Winnipeg project

A massive, Indigenous-led development project in downtown Winnipeg got a major financial boost when the federal government announced they would put an additional $31 million towards the work being done to transform the former Hudson’s Bay Company (HBC) building into Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn.

“We know that Winnipeg is Canada’s most vital city when we talk about reconciliation,” federal Minister Dan Vandal said Friday morning, while speaking at the current construction site that was once the main floor shopping area of Winnipeg’s flagship HBC department store.

“I often say Winnipeg is the Indigenous capital of Canada. This transformation is more than just a symbol of reconciliation, we are moving beyond promises to do better as governments and as a society, people who come here will be able to see reconciliation in action.

“This will stand as an example for the entire country.”

Vandal announced at Friday’s media conference, the federal government is making a new investment of $31 million towards Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn, with $25 million coming from Infrastructure Canada’s Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program, and $6 million coming from PrairiesCan, through the Community Economic Development and Diversification program.

The federal government also previously pledged $65 million towards the project, putting their total investment towards the development now at approximately $96 million.

The money will help to support the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) as they continue with their work on an expansive project to redevelop the former HBC building.

In November of 2020, HBC permanently closed their once flagship Winnipeg store because of what they said was shifting consumer behaviours and changes to how and where customers were shopping. The store first opened at at the corner of Portage Avenue and Memorial Boulevard in 1926.

In April of 2022, plans were announced to transfer ownership of the building to the Southern Chiefs’ Organization (SCO) to begin work on a project that is expected to cost upwards of $200 million, while all three levels of government have previously pledged more than $100 million in combined funding and tax breaks towards the development.

The 655,000-square-foot building will be developed into an Indigenous-led space expected to include housing units, child care spots, a health centre, a museum, office space, retail stores and restaurants, and spaces for reflection.

“This building is destined to be a social, economic, and cultural hub that honours First Nations and welcomes all people,” Vandal said.

He added it will be important because additional housing units will become available in the downtown area once work on the project is complete.

“We all know that cities are judged by their downtowns, and we know that downtown housing is absolutely critical to a safer, more vibrant Winnipeg,” Vandal said.

SCO Grand Chief Jerry Daniels, who also spoke at Friday’s event, said he believes the organization, which just this week celebrated its 25th anniversary, is “punching above its weight” with the work it has undertaken on the project.

“This is a tough project, this is a heavy, heavy project at 25, because 25 years old is a young age for our organization,” Daniels said. “We are punching above our weight class here, in charge of one of one of the biggest projects in Canada.”

According to the federal government, the The PrairiesCan investment for the project will include the development and launch of Miikahnah Connect, a workforce development app, as well as activities to prepare the former HBC building for redevelopment, and it is anticipated that more than 400 people will be hired to work on the Wehwehneh Bahgahkinahgohn project through the app.

The Infrastructure Canada funding, according to the feds, will support vital repairs and upgrades to the building, including transforming the main floor into a public space, and investments to make the building more environmentally sustainable by reducing energy use and greenhouse gas emissions.