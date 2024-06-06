Fatalities involving All Terrain Vehicles up

Ahead of its All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Safety Awareness Week campaign, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reporting a 125 per cent increase in ATV fatalities in 2024, with more than half of the deceased found without a helmet.

Nine people (eight drivers, one passenger) have died in OPP-investigated ATV incidents this year, compared to three drivers and one passenger at this time last year. With one third of this year’s fatalities involving alcohol and/or drugs, the data is a reminder that some ATV riders dismiss the significant risks these (and other poor riding behaviours) pose.

The OPP and its valued partner, the Ontario Federation of All Terrain Vehicle Clubs (OFATV), are urging all ATV riders, regardless of riding experience or skill level, to wear a properly fitted off-road vehicle helmet during every ride. ATV enthusiasts are also reminded to always ride sober/drug-free, maintain control of their vehicle, and take an ATV driving course.

Safe riding habits need to start at the very outset. Parents/guardians of youths who are interested in taking up ATV riding are encouraged to enroll them in Ontario’s Youth ATV Rider Training Program.

ATV Safety Awareness Week runs from May 31 to June 9, 2024 and is an excellent opportunity for Ontario ATV enthusiasts to educate themselves about what they can do to make every ride a safe and enjoyable one.

The OPP is responsible for patrolling more than 99,000 kilometres of water­ways and trails, and over 130,000 kilometres of roadway throughout Ontario.