Drivers, motorcyclists reminded: watch out for each other

Police briefs

May is Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month

Curbing last year’s spike in motorcyclist fatalities on Ontario Provincial Police- (OPP)-patrolled roads is as simple as riders and drivers maintaining safe space and driving habits around each other at all times.

Last year marked a particularly tragic riding season and the highest number of motorcyclist deaths since 2017, with 44 riders losing their lives in collisions.

Failing to yield right of way, excessive speed and inattentive driving are among the leading contributing factors in OPP-investigated motorcyclist fatalities over the past 10 years. The data speaks to poor and careless behaviours on the part of riders and other drivers, with motorcyclists at fault in 61 per cent of the fatalities, and drivers of other vehicles at fault in 39 per cent of the deaths.

With Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month underway in May, the OPP is reminding motorcyclists and other motorists to be responsible, defensive, attentive, and alcohol/drug-free drivers throughout the riding season. Motorcyclists are reminded to wear bright, protective equipment and clothing to increase their visibility to other motorists. Every driver doing their part will help ensure Ontario citizens and visitors have the safe, enjoyable summer that awaits them!

Promoting motorcycle safety through public education and enforcement forms part of the OPP’s commitment to saving lives on Ontario roads, waterways and trails.

Fast facts

Even the smallest momentary lapse in a motor vehicle driver’s awareness can result in the death of an unseen motorcyclist.

Riders between 45-64 years of age account for 51 per cent of the motorcyclist fatalities in the past 10 years.

Over the past 10 years, 38 per cent of OPP-investigated motorcyclist fatalities have occurred on provincial highways

With nice weather arriving would-be thieves may be out walking the streets looking for crimes of opportunity and an unlocked door or open window can be an invitation to thieves. The OPP remind all vehicle owners to take the following steps to reduce their chances of victimization:

Roll up your vehicle windows

Lock the vehicle and pocket the keys

Park in well-lit area if possible

Never leave valuables in plain view

For property related security links see Safeguard Ontario Property Security Program at www.opp.ca.

Anyone who may have information of a property crime is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

ARMED CAR JACKING

(DRYDEN, ON) On April 21, 2023 at approximately 6:00 a.m. members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Dryden Detachment responded to a robbery on Third Street in the City of Dryden.

Officers attended the location and spoke with the victim, who indicated that armed suspects had forced the victim out of the vehicle and then drove away. Although shaken up, the victim did not sustain any injuries during the incident.

A short time later, the motor vehicle was located on Government Street in the City of Dryden. The driver of the motor vehicle was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 19-year-old Dryden woman, has been arrested and charged with: Failing to comply with conditions of release order; Robbery with a weapon; Possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused is being held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 25, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

Upon further investigation, a 28-year-old Dryden mab has been arrested and charged with: Fail to comply with conditions of a release order – three counts; Disguise with intent; Robbery with a weapon; Possession of property obtained by crime; Utter threats to cause death; Resist a peace officer – two counts.

The accused is being held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Dryden on April 24, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

If you have any information about criminal offences, call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or report online through https://ontariocrimestoppers.ca/, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

IMPAIRED COLLISION

(MANITOUWADGE, ON) – Members of the Manitouwadge Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment have arrested and charged one individual with impaired operation.

On April 20, 2023, shortly after 3:30 a.m., members of the Manitouwadge OPP Detachment responded to a traffic complaint of a single motor vehicle collision on Manitou Road in the Town of Manitouwadge.

Through investigation, it was determined that the driver of the motor vehicle had been impaired by alcohol. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Manitouwadge OPP Detachment for further testing.

As a result, a 28-years-old Manitouwadge man has been arrested and charged with: Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs and Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 plus)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Manitouwadge on August 2, 2023, to answer to the above charges.

The OPP remains committed to taking alcohol/drug-impaired drivers off our roads through enforcement and public education. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

TRAFFIC CHARGES

(RED LAKE, ON) – Members of the Red Lake Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachment conducted a traffic stop, after receiving a traffic complaint, which led to various Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), Cannabis Control Act 2017 (CCA), Criminal Code (CC), Liquor Licence Control Act (LLCA), and Highway Traffic Act (HTA) charges.

On April 30, 2023, at approximately 6:17 p.m., members of the Red Lake OPP Detachment conducted a traffic stop on Highway 105 near Chukuni River, after receiving two separate traffic complaints of a motorist driving erratically. The driver was later suspected of impairment by drug and directed to complete a Standard Field Sobriety Test (SFST). The driver later failed that test, was placed under arrest for operation while impaired, and subsequently transported to the Red Lake Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, small quantities of suspected cannabis and cocaine were seized. Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking were also seized.

As a result, a 21-years-old Warren man has been charged with: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine; Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5000 – in Canada; Drive vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available; Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor and Fail to notify change of address.

The accused was held for bail court, released on a release order, and is scheduled to re-appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Red Lake on May 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. The accused has also received a three day warn range suspension for driving.

The OPP is committed to safety for all who utilize Ontario’s roadways. Members of the public are urged to report Impaired Driving by calling 911 in emergency situations. Complaints of impaired, aggressive, or careless driving can also be made by calling 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

DRUGS SEIZED

(RED LAKE, ON) – On April 25, 2023 members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Red Lake Detachment stopped a motor vehicle on Highway 105 in the Municipality of Red Lake. During the investigation, officers formed grounds the occupants were in possession of a controlled substance and they were placed under arrest. With assistance from the Red Lake Detachment Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), police seized a quantity of methamphetamine, an assortment of illegal pills, Canadian currency, evidence of trafficking and a prohibited weapon. The street value of the drugs seized was over $5,000.

As a result of the investigation, a 38 year old Kenora man has been charged with: two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000; Possession of a Schedule I Substance; Occupy motor vehicle with a prohibited weapon; Possess prohibited weapon contrary to Prohibition Order.

A 34-year-old from Red Lake is charged with: two counts of Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking; Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000; Possession of a Schedule I Substance.

Both subjects were held in custody for a bail hearing. The first was remanded into custody. The second was released to appear in Red Lake court on May 18, 2023 to answer to the charges.