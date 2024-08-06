Downloaded infrastructure costs remain hurdle, some claim

Small and rural municipalities would have a better chance of solving infrastructure problems if the province pulled up its socks and acted like a better partner, some provincial mayors suggested on Friday.

“We’re on the front lines, we know what we need, but the government doesn’t seem to be listening,” Belleville Mayor Neil Ellis said in an Ontario NDP news release.

“How are we going to get things done?” Ellis added. “It’s getting almost impossible.”

In the news release, NDP Leader Marit Stiles said small municipalities are struggling because they must contend with fixing roads, bridges and other public infrastructure that was “downloaded” to them by the province.

Stiles, who is a Toronto MPP, said she would “reverse” downloading if she becomes the province’s next premier.

Conservative MPP Kevin Holland, who was Conmee Township’s mayor for several years prior to becoming an MPP in 2022, couldn’t immediately be reached for comment on Friday.

On his website, Holland (Thunder Bay-Atikokan) notes the government in its spring budget earmarked $1 billion for municipal housing infrastructure and $825 million for waterworks related to housing.

The budget also created a $200-million fund that municipalities can tap into “for new and upgraded sport and recreation facilities.”

Holland has also made funding announcements this year for health-care facilities in the Thunder Bay district.