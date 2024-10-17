Dogs can contract Lyme disease, here’s what you should know

Dogs can contract Lyme disease, and recently, there have been 41 confirmed cases in our area.

So explained Dr. Neil Lawrence, a vet at the Callander Animal Hospital and Wellness Centre. He recently wrote to BayToday, noting “from a veterinary point-of-view, this has been a worrisome year for tick-borne diseases,” specifically Lyme disease.

Dr. Lawrence reached out to other local animal hospitals and the numbers were concerning – 41 confirmed cases of Lyme disease in dogs in the last 10 months.

BayToday reached out to the doctor after his letter to the editor was published. He noted that these numbers are unique, and in his experience, very high for this area. These are “the highest numbers that I’ve seen since working in North Bay, and I’ve been here for about 18 years,” he said.

“Every year we’ve seen more Lyme disease than when I first starting practicing here,” he continued, adding that when he started working in the area, Lyme disease “wasn’t a concern,” as cases were extremely rare.

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterial agent Borrelia, transferred to dogs through the bite of an infected tick. Most commonly, that tick will be a deer tick, which loves to dwell in the tall grass and brush.

For humans, an early sign of Lyme disease reveals itself as a rash-like mark on the skin, that can often look similar to an archery target. Such a rash does not occur on dogs, however, there are symptoms to watch for.

“They have similar symptoms to humans,” Dr. Lawrence explained. “Fever, some joint inflammation or joint pain, and kidney issues.”

VCA Canada, which operates many animal hospitals throughout the country, noted on its website that at times, “affected dogs have been described as if they were walking on eggshells.” Indeed, an altered gait could be an indication your dog is affected. Dogs may also appear lethargic or have less of an appetite.

Long-term affects are damaged kidneys, and in some cases, Lyme disease can be fatal.

The only way to positively diagnose the disease is through a blood test, the doctor noted. However, lethargic behaviour, a fever, and lack of appetite are signs to take note of.

Lyme disease can be cured, through some prescribed pills from your vet.

As for cats? “From what we can tell,” Dr. Lawrence said, “cats just don’t seem to be very susceptible to Lyme disease, so we don’t test them for it. I’ve never seen a case of Lyme disease in cats.”