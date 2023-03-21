DNR webinars cover loons, backyard bird feeding

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to tune in to upcoming webinars that feature discussions about loons and backyard bird feeding.

The first webinar is at noon Wednesday, March 22. Kevin Kenow, loon researcher with the U.S. Geological Survey, will discuss where loons breed, where they spend the winter, what they eat, what threats they face and information on Minnesota’s loon population.

The second webinar is Wednesday, March 29. Lori Naumann, nongame wildlife outreach specialist with the DNR, will discuss bird feeding best practices, actions people can take to benefit birds and tips for attracting different birds to feeders.