Different name, ‘same great service’

The Victoria Inn Hotel and Conference Centre, in Thunder Bay, has undergone a name change to The Superior Inn Hotel and Conference Centre.

A partnership between the Michipicoten First Nation, Naicatchewenin First Nation and the Morris Group resulted in the Naagaaniiyang Limited Partnership, which purchased the Victoria Inn in April 2023. The hotel is managed by Globex Management.

Lis Masdea, the hotel’s general manager, said the name change has always been on the horizon since its purchase.

The hotel will also undergo a rebranding aimed at a better alignment with the unique geographical and Indigenous heritage of Thunder Bay. The Ojibwe word “gichigami,” which means great sea or great water, will be prominently featured alongside the new name.

Masdea said the name change stems from a deep-rooted connection to Lake Superior, which is a defining feature of the region’s landscape and history. The new name is a tribute to the Indigenous heritage of the area as well as the owners of the hotel.

“The rebranding was thought out and executed quickly,” she said. “We wanted to ensure that changing the physical pieces like the exterior signage, interior signage, communicating the change to the community and the market happened seamlessly.”

The hotel restaurant, now called Lake & Spruce, will continue to serve its signature wings, mustard beer-battered chicken strips, and California salad.

“It’s a new name but the same great menu,” Masdea said.

She added that the hotel has always been a staple in the conference market and they wanted to ensure with the name change that they would still be recognized as a conference centre.

“We plan to stay competitive and offer the same great service and accommodations as always,” she said.