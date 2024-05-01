COVID-19 Outbreak declared at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home

Riverside Health Care, in conjunction with the Northwestern Public Health Unit, has declared a COVID-19 Outbreak in the West wing at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home.

Enhanced visitor restrictions are in place that permit two (2) visitors or caregivers at a time in the affected units. In addition, visitations with residents must take place in the residents’ rooms, not in common areas — except for palliative care visitation.

There are also restrictions on admissions, transfers, discharges, and large group activities for West wing residents until further notice. Masking will be required by both staff and visitors in designated outbreak areas, with N95 masks and additional PPE as instructed when visiting anyone in isolation.

Visitors should only visit one resident per visit in outbreak areas.

The public is reminded to prevent getting and spreading infections by:

Washing hands often, for at least 15 seconds with soap and warm water or by using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,

Maintaining good cough and sneeze etiquette (into a tissue, your sleeve or elbow),

Putting all used tissues in the garbage right away,

Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, or mouth, and

Staying at home if sick, to avoid spreading infections to others.

The Outbreak Management Team will continue to monitor the situation. The care and safety of our residents, families and staff members are a top priority.

We understand the challenges and hindrances posed by outbreak and thank everyone for their understanding and continued cooperation and support.