Construction in Baudette this summer will lead to detours for Canadian travellers

Travellers heading into the United States from Rainy River this summer should expect some detours as construction is set to begin in Baudette.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), construction work is expected to begin on the stretch of Highway 72 in Baudette that runs from the U.S. Customs building to First Avenue in early June. Motorists who intend to travel to and from Canada will be required to follow posted detour signs.

MnDOT public engagement representative Leslie Seitz noted in a press release that the construction work will include grading, curb and gutter, storm sewer, bituminous surfacing, ADA improvements and city utility work. The project has been projected to cost $6.5-million USD ($8,886,800) and will provide tourists and residents with a safer road, improved drainage and a longer lasting driving surface, according to the release.

“The project is expected to be complete in late August, weather permitting,” Seitz said.

MnDOT reminds motorists to keep safety in mind when driving near or through work zones in the state:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.

Stay alert; work zones constantly change.

Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment.

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.

Minimize distractions behind the wheel.

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For a map of the planned detour routes, visit the project website at www.dot.state.mn.us/d2/projects/hwy72-baudette/