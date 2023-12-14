Confederation College Launches Green Energy Micro Credential Program

Thunder Bay, ON – Confederation College announced this afternoon, the launch of their new Green Energy Micro Credential program, a significant step towards creating a more sustainable future. The program, scheduled to commence its first module in January, is designed to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills to enhance facility operations towards Net-Zero.

The College’s President, Kathleen Lynch, enthusiastically champions the program’s potential. “We’re thrilled to introduce this micro-credential, which will equip our students, post-graduates, and industry professionals with essential expertise,” said Lynch. “Our commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2040 and fighting climate change is unwavering, and this program is an important step in that direction.”

The Green Energy Micro Credential program’s development has been launched with a generous contribution from Natural Resources Canada, through the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways Program. NRCAN contributed $1.3 million towards increasing the college’s capacity to achieve a net zero facility and various initiatives to support energy efficiency, renewables, and electrification, including helping to develop a new computer lab to run the micro-credential program and launching the first intake.

“Supported by a $1.3 million federal investment, Confederation College’s Green Energy Micro-Credential badge will help spur regional economic growth, assist Indigenous communities in their efforts to decarbonize, train people for the sustainable jobs of tomorrow, and ensure that Thunder Bay and Northwestern Ontario are ready and able to seize the generational opportunities provided by the green economy.” Said Marcus Powlowski, Member of Parliament for Thunder Bay–Rainy River.

To continue the growth and expansion of the college’s green energy micro-credentials, RBC Foundation, through RBC Future Launch, is contributing $250,000 over two years.

Confederation College President Kathleen Lynch unveiled a new Green Energy Micro Credential course; the first module begins this winter.

“Making an investment in the skills of this generation that will benefit future generations is one with many, many returns,” shared Maria Holland, RBC Regional Vice President. “Confederation College is a tremendous friend of RBC, and this program demonstrates our shared commitment to help steward Canada on the journey to Net-Zero.”

“We are incredibly grateful to Natural Resources Canada and RBC Foundation for their contributions to this program. Their support underscores the importance of moving towards a more sustainable and cleaner future,” added Lynch.

Blackstone is an energy transition company delivering responsible energy and carbon management solutions and one of the vendors who have been helping the College on its path to Net Zero. This has included support on both its own carbon reduction efforts, but also with curriculum development. “We’re proud to have participated in developing a first-of-its-kind net-zero curriculum for Confederation,” said Ryan Duffy, CEO of Blackstone Energy. “It’s part of our ongoing commitment as the College’s energy transition partner to help ensure our net-zero expertise empowers individuals and organizations with the decarbonization skills necessary for a climate-positive future.”

The Green Energy Micro Credential program is a testament to Confederation College’s dedication to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and its aim to make a real impact in the fight against climate change. It promises to provide a robust learning experience for those interested in roles involving energy optimization and organizational sustainability.

Those interested in more information about the program can visit https://www.confederationcollege.ca/program/green-energy-micro-credential