Community Living providing everyone opportunity to thrive

Community Living Thunder Bay has been supporting individuals with intellectual disabilities since 1954.

It has developed a system that not only provides client services but focuses on fostering a supportive, inclusive community where every person, regardless of ability, is valued equally.

Juliana Baez, Community Living’s marketing co-ordinator, said the goal of Community Living Thunder Bay is to build a community that celebrates diversity, fosters equity, and provides everyone an opportunity to thrive.

“We believe inclusivity is key, not just for those we support but for the entire community,” Baez said. “The power of inclusivity makes our community stronger, more innovative, and more compassionate.”

The Community Living Thunder Bay team advocates for the rights and quality of life for individuals with intellectual disabilities, helping them lead meaningful lives, fully integrated into society. This is done through services which include supported employment and career counselling, community integration programs and life skills training.

The organization has established partnerships with more than 90 inclusive employers in Thunder Bay, including The Chronicle-Journal. Partnerships span various industries and job roles, ensuring that individuals can find meaningful work that aligns with their interests and skills.

“Our Employment Services team assists individuals in securing employment that aligns with their career aspirations while ensuring they have the necessary support to succeed,” she said. “We also provide advocacy, outreach, and training for businesses to promote inclusive hiring practices.”

Through ongoing collaboration, Community Living helps businesses develop inclusive hiring practices, ensuring that people with intellectual disabilities are given the same opportunities as everyone else.

“Our team actively seeks out job placements, ensuring that both the employer and the employee receive continuous support,” Baez said. “Our partnerships with businesses are built on mutual respect and shared values. Inclusive hiring isn’t just good for those we support; it benefits businesses by fostering a diverse workplace culture, increasing employee loyalty, and often providing unique talents and perspectives that add value.”

Training and skill development is provided through an eight-week job readiness program. The program covers workplace safety, diversity, and financial literacy, ensuring that participants are prepared for success in their roles.

Community Living Thunder Bay also partners with the Summer Employment Experience, giving high school students valuable work experience during an eight-week placement. Collaborations with local high schools and post-secondary institutions provide comprehensive training, apprenticeships, and job readiness programs.

Baez stressed the importance of partnerships with businesses and called it “absolutely critical” in helping bridge the gap between individuals with intellectual disabilities and meaningful employment.

“Employing individuals with disabilities strengthens the workforce and enriches business environments,” she said.

“Employers gain access to a loyal, hardworking pool of talent, while our clients gain independence, confidence, and purpose.”

Community Living Thunder Bay currently supports 132 people through its employment services.

The organization is gearing up for the annual Light It Up! campaign, which is initiated by the Ontario Disability Employment Network.

The initiative celebrates the contributions of workers with disabilities by illuminating buildings in purple and blue. On Oct. 17, businesses and municipal buildings are encouraged to join in by lighting up their premises in these colours, which symbolize creativity, co-operation, trust, and dignity.