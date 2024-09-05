College looking to attract women to trades programs

Confederation College is hosting information sessions to inform local women about their options when it comes to joining the trades. There is funding available through the provincial government for women to join trade programs

The college’s Women in Trades Program is designed to equip participants for successful careers in trades. This comprehensive training program includes a 13-week classroom (theory and practical) component starting mid-September, 2024. Following the classroom phase, students must undertake an 8-week on-the-job placement during the November 2024 – March 31, 2025 time period.

The Ministry of Immigration, Labour, Training and Skills Development funds this training. The curriculum includes all ministry-required Heavy Duty Equipment Technician Level One training as well as secondary trade exposure in Welding. Throughout this program, students will acquire both theoretical knowledge and hands-on skills in the shop that will be crucial for entering the workforce as an apprentice.

The college hosting an Information and Application Event to share information with the public regarding our Women in Skilled Trades program. The event runs today, Sept. 5 at Noon and 5 p.m.

At the sessions they’ll provide information about our program, and we’ll also assist those who are interested in applying for the program.