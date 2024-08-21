CN Lockout could begin tonight

CN Rail has issued notice to the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) formally advising them of its intention to lockout Canadian TCRC-represented employees on Aug. 22 at 00:01 ET unless an agreement or binding arbitration is achieved before that time.

The lockout, if it takes place, will include locomotive conductors and engineers across Canada. The TCRC have also served a strike notice to CP Rail, which could result in legal strike action as early as Thursday. The combined labour force will put 9,000 rail employees in strike or lockout.

Despite negotiations over the weekend, no meaningful progress has occurred, and the parties remain very far apart, according to CN, which operates throughout the Rainy River District.

“Unless there is an immediate and definite resolution to the labour conflict, CN will have no choice but to continue the phased and progressive shutdown of its network which would culminate in a lockout,” stated CN Rail. “CN must continue with the progressive and planned shutdown of its network, as we remain under the threat of an unpredictable strike notice. This planned shut down helps to ensure the safety of the communities in which we operate and the safety of our customers’ goods, and to optimize the network’s recovery following a labour disruption.”

Background on 2024 Negotiations and Offers

In January, CN offered the TCRC an agreement which the company felt improved safety, wages, and work/life balance while protecting acquired rights. This offer was refused.

The offer was then improved in April with a focus on better wages (75$/hour for Locomotive Engineers and 65$/hour for Conductors), job security, and guaranteed earnings for employees. The TCRC refused that offer.

In May, CN then presented a simplified offer within the framework of the existing collective agreement with improved wages and predictable days off, which the TCRC also refused.

In the absence of a path forward, CN offered to voluntarily submit to binding arbitration in June. Binding arbitration is a process where both parties empower a mutually agreed upon independent arbitrator to determine the terms of a settlement. It is an impartial approach that would achieve a resolution while avoiding a costly disruption to supply chains, Canadian consumers, and the Canadian economy. The TCRC refused this offer.