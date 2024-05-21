City moves to draft vacant home tax bylaw

After some discussion Monday night, Sault Ste. Marie city councillors voted unanimously to pursue a vacant home tax, which would be implemented next year if adopted.

This proposal was brought before council via a report from city staff, which estimates that there are 89 local properties in the residential class (out of 27,420) that are considered vacant.

By implementing this new tax, which could range from one to three per cent of each property’s assessment, city staff say it will encourage the owners of these vacant residences to finally rent out these units or sell them to someone who will.

In doing so, city staff say this tax will help alleviate the local housing crisis that has forced council to form groups such as the affordable housing task force, which has been working since last year to find solutions to this ongoing problem.

“I know we’ve talked about (the number of vacants) as a small number, but 89 houses is potentially 89 families owning their own home or coming off the street,” said Ward 3 Coun. Angela Caputo, a member of the task force who originally brought this vacant home tax idea to the city’s attention.

“That’s pretty significant for a community of our size. And … if we go into this program, I think you’ll see a lot more than just 89.”

Major Ontario cities such as Toronto and Ottawa have already implemented this vacant home tax, while the municipal governments of Windsor and Hamilton are working to put something in place for later this year and next year, respectively.

While this process used to go through the Ontario government, the 2024 provincial budget gave all single and upper-tier municipalities the authority to impose this vacant home tax locally.

Even though Sault city council voted to pursue this action during Monday’s meeting, Ward 1 Coun. Sandra Hollingsworth took some convincing.

Hollingsworth told council she’s received many calls from concerned constituents, some of whom are undergoing extensive out-of-town medical treatment and don’t want to be unfairly targeted by this new tax.

However, Shelley Schell, the city’s chief financial officer and treasurer, clarified on Monday that these folks would be exempt from this new tax based on a new provincial policy framework that was released in early April.

Another major exemption would include snowbirds, or residents who leave their homes during the winter months to temporarily pursue warmer living conditions down south.

“This is not about folks who are going off to warmer climates or have to be away for medical reasons,” said Ward 2 Coun. Lisa Vezeau-Allen. “This is really about the homes we see that are boarded up or vacant. They’re unsafe.”

Vezeau-Allen made special mention of a Dec. 13 incident on Huron Street, where a homeless couple died in a fire after inhabiting a boarded-up residence for an unknown period of time.

“And we certainly don’t want that to keep happening,” she said.

Because of these assurances, Hollingsworth eventually came around and voted in favour of drafting a bylaw that would pass this vacant home tax into law.

This draft will be put in front of the city’s affordable housing task force for review in three to six months’ time, according to director of planning Peter Tonazzo.

While Caputo is a major supporter of this new tax, she admits that it won’t solve the city’s broader housing problems single-handedly and needs to be enacted alongside the hiring of more bylaws officers and administrative staff.

“If we want to see a growing city, I think we need to see a growing city staff,” she said. “So that’s just something to remember at budget time.”

According to the original city report written by Tonazzo and Schell, further collaboration between municipal departments is required before this vacant home tax bylaw can be finalized.

This process will involve formalizing the definition of vacancy, program implementation requirements, appropriate tax rate, exemptions that best fit the community and inspection requirements.

City staff also recommended that a robust communications strategy be part of this process to avoid any more public misconceptions moving forward.

kdarbyson@postmedia.com

The Local Journalism Initiative is made possible through funding from the federal government