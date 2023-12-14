CARP urges Government to protect CPP

The Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) has sent a concerned letter to all federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers on the eve of the December 15th Finance Meeting. The letter, in response to ongoing discussion in Alberta regarding potential withdrawal from the CPP, is calling on the government to step up to protect the national pension plan.

Bill VanGorder, CARP’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Policy Officer, comments, “This is a reckless scheme that entails walking off with more than half the CPP’s accumulated value. If this were to play out as intended, it could have huge impacts on all of Canada’s retirees.”

The rising cost of living has taken a toll on Canadians in every stage of life. Surveys conducted among CARP’s 330,000 members show the top worry in the minds of Canadian seniors and near retirees is outliving the value of their accumulated savings and assets. For many, the sole saving grace is that, even in these tough economic times, the Canada Pension Plan (CPP) can be counted on to help provide a stable retirement.

“There is more at stake here than a federal-provincial disagreement. This is not about Alberta versus Ottawa. It is about the long-term integrity of our financially sustainable and well-functioning public pension system and the wellbeing of our seniors. As the stewards of the CPP, it is incumbent upon the government to take a principled stance in support of the safety and security currently provided by our national pension plan,” says Bill VanGorder.

CARP (also known as the Canadian Association of Retired Persons) is a national, non-partisan, non-profit organization that advocates for financial security and improved health care for Canadians as we age. With 330,000 members and 27 chapters across Canada, CARP plays an active role in the creation of policy and legislation that impacts older Canadians. CARP advocates on behalf of older Canadians with all levels of government and collaborates with other organizations on health, ageism, housing, and financial issues.