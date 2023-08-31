Award-winning chief of police Kai Liu retires from T3PS

On August 7, Treaty Three Police Service (T3PS) chief of police Kai Liu announced his plans to retire after serving 37 years in policing.

“Reflecting on the past four years, I am especially proud of our most valuable resource — every member of our service. With your collective dedication to serving our communities, together we have positioned our police service for continued success,” said Liu.

Chief Liu will retire effective August 31, 2023, when his contract expires.

“Having served over 37 years in policing, with the last 15 years as chief of police for three police services, the time is right to pass command of our service to the next leader,” he said.

On March 31 of this year, T3PS along with Anishinabek Police Service (APS) and UCCM Anishnaabe Police Service (UCCM) operated without funds due to failed negotiations for a new funding agreement under the First Nations and Inuit Policing Program (FNIPP), read a press release from T3PS general headquarters.

After Grand Council Treaty #3 Chiefs in Assembly declared a state of emergency and T3PS began operating on a line of credit to pay for staff, a federal judge ordered Public Safety Canada to begin flowing funds immediately to the three affected police services. The FNIPP funding model is still subject to a Canadian Human Rights Complaint filed by the Indigenous Police Chiefs of Ontario.

Now that T3PS is off the line-of-credit life support and with new funds deposited, chief Liu made the decision not to renew his employment contract.

The police services board is in the process of determining who will be in command starting September 1 and an announcement will be forthcoming, said Christine Jourdain, president of the T3PS board.

Born in Taiwan, and a member of the Taiwanese Indigenous people who make up 2.3 per cent of the island’s population, Liu was recruited by the Ottawa Police Force in 1986 as the city’s first Asian police officer.

Throughout his career, he has held many challenging positions and in 2008 became Canada’s first chief of police of Taiwanese descent. He would later be chief of police of three Ontario police services.

Chief Liu has developed a strong reputation as an innovator and champion for equity, diversity, and inclusion in the workplace. In May 2007, on Parliament Hill, chief Liu received the Asian of the Year Award which recognizes contributions made by a Canadian role model who balances a successful career with charitable and community work. He is a recipient of the Canadian Police Exemplary 20 years service medal and 30 years service bar.

Known as a strong advocate for human rights, chief Liu was recognized in Regina, Saskatchewan for his public service when he was awarded the National Enriching My Canada & Yours (EMCY), Lifetime Achievement Award in 2008. In 2015, he was a recipient of the Award of Tolerance from Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Centre, a human rights organization. In 2018, her excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, governor general of Canada elevated Liu as an officer of the Order of Merit of Police Forces, to name a few of his prestigious recognitions.

Chief Liu is well regarded as an award-winning police leader who embodies the spirit of community-based policing with an extensive background in public service excellence. T3PS recognizes him with a reputation of being a trailblazer, a visionary, an innovative and creative thinker, an agent of change, and a community builder.

In 2019, he was appointed the chief of police for the Treaty Three Police Service, a self-administered Indigenous police service providing policing to 23 First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario.