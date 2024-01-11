Annual tree drop off runs this Saturday

Residents looking to be rid of their natural Christmas trees will have that very opportunity in less than a week’s time, thanks to a local organization.

Scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, the Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service will once more give area residents the time and place to dispose of their natural Christmas trees in order to both provide a convenient service to area residents as well as to reduce fire hazards associated with dead, dry trees. A representative for the Fire Rescue Service said the annual event has become something of a tradition that also helps to keep residents of Fort Frances safe.

In order to take advantage of this service, residents will have to transport their own trees to Daryl’s Custom Landscapes’s lot on McIrvine Road, the first westerly lot north of Eighth Street West. Members of the Fort Frances Fire Rescue Service will be on site from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. with the area flagged for drop off. Unfortunately, due to limited resources, and because of fewer people having all natural trees, the Fire Rescue Service will not be offering a pickup service this year.

Like in previous years, the tree drop off is being offered to residents free of charge, but donations to the Fire Rescue Service will be accepted, which will then be donated to a charitable cause within town.

Those who are not able to make the Saturday drop ff can call Daryl’s Custom Landscapes to arrange an alternate time to drop off their tree at the lot.

Anyone with questions about the drop off event can call 807-274-9841 for more information.