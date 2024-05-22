Annual Guidance Tracking to Plan, Growth Projects Make Meaningful Strides Towards Completion

New Gold has released its first quarter 2024 results and future outlook.

First quarter 2024 production totalled 70,898 gold ounces and 13.3 million pounds of copper as planned at an operating expense of $1,106 per gold ounce sold (co-product basis) and all-in sustaining costs of $1,396 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis). Another solid quarterly performance that delivered on plan, as the Company approaches a sustained free cash flow generation period, expected to commence in the second half of 2024.

“The first quarter of 2024 went as planned for New Gold as outlined in our operational outlook from early-February,” stated Patrick Godin, President and CEO. “New Afton delivered another strong operating quarter, while Rainy River made excellent progress sequencing waste stripping in order to secure the substantial increase in production expected in the second half of the year. We exit the first quarter as planned, and are well positioned to meet our guidance targets.”

Rainy River’s first quarter delivered to plan, producing 52,719 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs1 of $1,638 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis). The transition from Phase 3 to Phase 4 pushback is complete, and waste stripping activities of the upper benches of Phase 4 advanced according to plan in the first quarter, positioning the pit to release additional higher grade ore in the second half of the year. The second half of 2024 is expected to represent approximately 60% of annual production.

The Company is on-track to achieve 2024 consolidated production guidance of 310,000 to 350,000 ounces of gold and 50 to 60 million pounds of copper at all-in sustaining costs1 of $1,240 to $1,340 per gold ounce sold (by-product basis).

“The first quarter saw significant progress from our two major growth projects, the Rainy River underground Main project and the New Afton C-Zone block cave project. Rainy River remains on track to achieve first ore from underground Main Zone by the end of this year while New Afton expects to achieve commercial production at C-Zone in the second half of 2024. These projects are expected to drive production growth of 35% gold and 60% copper over the next three years compared to 2023,” added Mr. Godin.

At Rainy River, underground Main Zone remains on-track for first ore in the fourth quarter of 2024. The priority for 2024 is to establish the primary ventilation circuit and access multiple mining zones, facilitating a ramp-up in underground production to approximately 5,500 tonnes per day by 2027. With an average gold grade approximately three times higher than the open pit, Rainy River gold production is expected to increase significantly with increasing underground mill feed over the next three years. During the quarter, Rainy River achieved a record quarterly development advance rate of 950 metres. With the opening of additional headings and delivery of additional underground mining equipment, development rates are expected to increase throughout the year. Additionally, raiseboring of a 5 metre diameter, 420 metre long fresh air raise, is on track to commence in the second quarter.

“Exploration efforts at both operations continue to advance the pipeline of opportunities to extend mine lives well into the next decade with modest capital investment, in-line with our stated strategic objective of targeting a sustainable production platform of approximately 600,000 gold equivalent ounces per year with a line of sight until at least 2030. We will be in a better position to accelerate our exploration efforts at New Afton in the second quarter with the completion of the exploration drift,” stated Mr. Godin.

At Rainy River, exploration drilling from both surface and underground is progressing as scheduled, testing the down-plunge extension of ODM Main and 17 East Zones at depth, and exploring the Gap zone located between the Intrepid and Main Zones. In addition, the Company has identified two new underground exploration targets located close to existing infrastructure which would likely require minimal capital investment to bring into production. These include the114-Deep target located below ODM West, and the Intrepid Strike-Extension target located between the 300 and 600 Levels. To test these opportunities, the Company will allocate an additional $4 million in 2024. Rainy River’s priority remains to sustain mill throughput beyond 2029, and as such, infill drilling of near-surface targets with potential for open pit extraction, including NW-Trend and ODM East, is scheduled to commence in the second quarter.