Ag Day a huge success for district agriculture sector

“Ag Day was a great success”, so says, Rebecca Mahon (president of the local organization RRFA) Rainy River Federation of Agriculture. She went on to share,”The RRFA’S board of directors were very happy to see so many members of the community out for the trade show and keynote speakers. The board members estimated there were 160 guests at one point in attendance. For many of the keynote speakers there was standing room only. The RRFA appreciated their many sponsors who donated and participated in Ag Day”.

Mahon also shared,”Unfortunately, we had to turn some interested vendors away due to lack of booth availability. We are brainstorming modifications to our layout to accommodate more businesses. We hope the keynote speakers and vendors who participated were able to engage with the community to provide information to better their farming practices.”

Mahon has received much praise for the turnout and was approached by a few more businesses asking to be included in next years Ag Day. If there are topics or potential speakers members of the community are interested in hearing from, the board of directors are open to suggestions. Mahon was Chair/Lead of this years Ag Day committee, and it was obvious from the Ag Day success that Mahon and board members had a successful Ag Day and I’m sure many are already looking forward to 2025 Ag Day.