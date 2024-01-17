2024 Icebox Days in International Falls filling week with plenty of wintery fun

For those looking to keep busy as Old Man Winter continues to pummel the region, there’s plenty on offer for the next week in International Falls as they gear up for their annual Icebox Days celebrations.

Scheduled to run from Friday, January 19, 2024, through to Sunday, January 28, 2024, with plenty of events scheduled almost every day in between, the Icebox Days is the International Falls Chamber of Commerce’s annual celebration of their reputation as the “Icebox of the Nation,” as well as the joys of winter.

“Icebox Days is packed full of fun and zany games for all people, including frozen turkey bowling; the locally invented ‘smoosh’ races; moonlight skiing in Voyageurs National Park; the infamous “Gizzard” runs and much more,” the Chamber notes on their Icebox Days page.

“Coordinated by the International Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, Icebox Days wouldn’t be possible without the support of generous sponsors and dozens of volunteers.”

Festivities begin Friday, January 19, 2024 with events taking place across the International Falls area and beyond. Loony’s Brew in Ranier will be hosting History on Tap beginning at 6:00 p.m., with this year’s topic being “The Red Light Crusades – Persecution of Prostitution.” According to the event’s Facebook page, the night will share stories “of the people who society deemed ‘unworthy,’ ‘unspeakable,’ ‘unclean,’ and ‘invisible,’ with the evening promising discussions of the topics and their relevancy to life within Koochiching County, with an open mic night scheduled to take place at the bar beginning at 8:00 p.m.. Meanwhile, the Ranier Hall will be playing host to a Cornhole Tournament, also beginning at 6:00 p.m. Voyageur’s National Park will be offering a Moonlight Snowshoe Hike beginning at 6:00 p.m., but those looking to keep warm on Friday night can instead head out to Icebox Radio Theatre’s performance of “The Hockey Bag” at The Salty Jester beginning at 7:00 p.m., or pop in to play some Bargo at On the Rocks beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 20’s events will start off a bit earlier in the day to offer some fun for the whole family, with a Boot Hockey Tournament scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Ranier Rink, along with PuzzleMania at the Cobblestone Hotel at 11:00 a.m. and a Soups for Troops fundraiser running from noon to 3:00 p.m. at the Elks Lodge in downtown International Falls. Sammy’s Pizza will have a Mimosa Bar running beginning at 11:00 a.m., also featuring appetizer and drink specials and a Kid’s Cornhole Tournament will run at the Ranier Hall beginning at 1:00 p.m.

While Sunday appears to be a bit more quiet, with the Mimosa Bar returning at Sammy’s Pizza and a cribbage tournament being held at the Ranier Muni beginning at 1:00 p.m., minds are likely wandering to the annual festivity’s most famous events, like the Freeze Yer Gizzard Blizzard Run, Turkey Bowling, Smoosh Races and Fireworks, which are all scheduled to take place the following Saturday, January 27, 2024, with registration for the Blizzard Run taking place on Friday, January 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Backus Community Centre.

On Saturday proper, the pre-registration period for the Blizzard 5K and 10K runs will be held from 8:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., with the 5K run getting underway at 9:00 a.m. and the 10K run following at 10:00 a.m. Later in the afternoon, the Turkey Bowling and Toilet Seat Toss events take off at noon on 4th Avenue near On the Rocks, followed by the Smoosh Races at 1:30 p.m. The fireworks that will cap off a week of chilly but fun festivities are scheduled for 6:00 p.m. on Saturday night at Smokey Bear Park.

This is only some of the fabulous events being held in International Falls and beyond for the 2024 Icebox Days. For a complete schedule of events and more details, visit the International Falls Chamber of Commerce website and head to their Icebox Days page at ifallschamber.com/ice-box-days/.