Tech careers encouraged for Indigenous youth

Next week’s free science and technology workshop for Indigenous youth in the Thunder Bay area still has about 10 spots available, organizers said on Tuesday.

The full-day workshop sponsored by the Ontario First Nations Technical Services Corp. (OFNTSC) is include a presentation on drone technology as well as career mentoring in the technology and engineering fields. Breakfast is provided.

Though there is no charge for Tuesday’s event at Thunder Bay’s Delta Hotel, candidates must fill out an online application. Only those entering Grade 9 or 10 can apply.

Participants are eligible to receive gifts cards and a “free backpack filled with essential school supplies,” an event bulletin said.

More information, including how to apply, is available on line at firstnationcareers.com/node/82. Candidates can also call or text (226)-387-8814.

Created in 1995, The OFNTSC provides “advisory-level” technical services to unaffiliated First Nations, tribal councils, and large First Nations across Ontario. The agency consists mostly of Indigenous experts and technical staff.