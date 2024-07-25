Ontario building community recreation in Northwest Angle #33 First Nation

The Ontario government is providing $173,091 through the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) to Northwest Angle #33 First Nation to build a new playground and basketball court.

“Today’s investment in Northwest Angle #33 First Nation’s playground and basketball court underscores our government’s commitment to enhancing amenities for families and improving community wellness in the North,” said Greg Rickford, MPP for Kenora-Rainy River. “With the support of the NOHFC, and the leadership of the Chief Darlene Comegan, we are making a tangible difference close to home.”

Northwest Angle #33 First Nation will use NOHFC funding to purchase and install playground equipment and a basketball court. Currently, there are no other playgrounds in the community.

“It is well known that playgrounds contribute positively to a child’s social, cognitive and physical development, leading to move healthy children in our schools,” said Diane Sandy, Northwest Angle #33 First Nation. “This project will not only help foster healthy children in our community, but it will also create a strong sense of community and encourage members to return to NWA33A.”

The NOHFC promotes economic growth, job creation, and workforce development across the North in communities large and small, rural and urban, including Indigenous communities. Since June 2018, the NOHFC has invested more than $790 million in 6,464 projects in Northern Ontario, leveraging more than $2.3 billion in investment and creating or sustaining over 9,930 jobs.

The Ontario government launched new NOHFC programs that support more projects in rural northern communities. The programs target existing and emerging markets, provide more work opportunities for Indigenous people and address the skilled labour shortage in the North.

The NOHFC, Northern Development Offices and Small Business Enterprise Centres are available to support northern communities, businesses and other stakeholders in identifying economic development opportunities and assist in accessing government funding programs.