Northwest Fires of Note:

- Sioux Lookout 33 is located on the western edge of Wabakimi Provincial Park and is 60,394.4 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to establish hose lines while helicopter bucketing operations continue to work priority areas on the fire.
- Sioux Lookout 44 is located on the west side of Lake St. Joseph and is 6,730.35 hectares in size and is now in a state of being held. Crews continue to consolidate hose lines on priority areas of the fire.
- Nipigon 19 is located northwest of Ogoki Lake and is 10,182.6 hectares in size and not under control. Crews continue to work hot spots identified by infrared scanning.
- Red Lake 28 is located 40 kilometers North of Lac Seul First Nation and is 19,177.07 hectares in size and now being held. Crews continue to establish hose lines helicopter bucketing operations continue to provide support.