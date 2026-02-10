Local man reported missing

Carl Jerome Tuesday, an area resident, advocate and DJ, has been reported missing following his failure to return in late January from a trip to Miami.

According to social media, Tuesday was last seen at the South Beach Essex Hotel on February 4.

Tuesday’s family have opened a case with the OPP, the Canadian Consulate in Miami, and have supporters driving the city, as well as called hospitals, detention centres and more looking for him.

The Fort Frances Times will continue to follow this story as it develops.

– Facebook photo