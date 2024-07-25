Lakers name Robbie Untinen Director of Scouting and Hockey Operations Advisor

The Fort Frances Lakers have announced the addition of Robbie Untinen as the Director of Scouting and Hockey Operations Advisor.

Untinen joins the Lakers following an impressive two seasons as owner and Head Coach of the LJHL’s

Current River Storm. This past season, Untinen guided the Storm to 22-2 regular-season record, and an

8-1 playoff record to win the LJHL Championship. The Storm received a berth at the Central Canada

Cup where they finished second in round robin play, ending their season ranked 22nd in Canada.

Untinen will lead a network of scouts across Canada and the United States, bringing with him a strong

and reputable Northwestern Ontario presence.

“Robbie has had immediate success at the Junior B level,” said Lakers GM, Luke Judson. “He fits in

perfectly with what we are trying to build in Fort Frances.”

“After talking with Luke and Tyler about this role, I’m looking forward to being a part of a great

organization with a lot of history,” said Untinen. “It will be exciting to help build great teams to

compete for championships in both the SIJHL and LJHL.”