Cooler week ending with toasty weekend

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a low of 12 C (54 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 13 (55).

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 17 (63).

In the extended forecast, Friday will again see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 31 (88) with a low of 20 (68), and Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 31 (88) and a low of 19 (66).

The record high for today is 33 (91) set in 2021 and the record low is 2 (36) set in 1913.

Sunset today is at 9:03 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:38 a.m.