Snowbirds pilot charged with sexual assault after alleged incident in Barrie

OTTAWA – Snowbirds pilot Maj. Steve Hurlbut has been charged with sexual assault after an alleged incident in Barrie, Ont., last week.

The Canadian Forces Provost Marshal’s office says it began an investigation on June 14.

Military police laid the charge on Saturday, but a media advisory the same day made no mention of charges and did not name the individual involved.

Officials said on the weekend that the person affected by the allegation was another member of the military.

The military says case has now been turned over to the civilian justice system.

Hurlbut flew lead solo on the 9 Jet for the nine-aircraft team, but his plane will be grounded until another pilot has the training needed to take over.