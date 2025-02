After seven terms as Chief and Councillor for Grassy Narrows, Rudy understands what it takes to make government work for the people.

Rudy’s fights for accessible housing and healthcare in the North. Rudy will stand for all Ontarians and isn’t afraid to take on bureaucratic governments and profiteering corporations.

Born in Kenora, Rudy and his wife have raised their family in the community.

Better is possible, and Rudy’s prepared to fight for it.