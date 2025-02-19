I am a long-time resident of the Rainy River District; I am an Educational Assistant at St. Mary’s school. I hold a social services diploma and have worked in the district in many professional capacities. I have served on many boards and committees in the district. I am running as a New Blue Candidate because I feel that we need to get back to the old-time values of smaller government, stronger families, less government interference in personal affairs as well as getting the economy rolling, getting rid of the carbon tax and much more. I’ve been married for a year and a half and live in Fort Frances.

How will you address the critical shortage of doctors and healthcare professionals in our district?

We need to focus on recruitment and retention. It’s imperative that we get rid of any red tape that makes practicing medicine in Ontario unattractive to physicians.

• Other than healthcare, what do you see is the biggest issue facing residents of the Rainy River District today, and how will your party approach it?

The housing shortage and cost of living affects all residents, and hinders the ability to bring in new employees, whether it’s private businesses, hospitals, or schools. We will work to provide tax relief and grow the economy by cutting the HST from 13% to 10%, axing the Doug Ford carbon tax, and cancelling electric vehicle subsidies.

• How will you advocate for our riding in the face of changing Provincial and Federal governments?

I’ll work with the representatives of all parties to address the issues our communities face. I was born in Ontario, and I’ve spent most of my life in this area. I will stand by my constituents no matter who the premier is. I will work for the people of my riding.

In closing, please consider voting New Blue. On February 27, vote Randy Ricci, New Blue Party.