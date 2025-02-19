Greg Rickford (Conservative)

Greg lives in Keewatin with his wife, Janet, and their two daughters. A lifelong believer in Northern Ontario’s potential, he holds degrees in law, nursing, and business, with deep roots in the region through his professional nursing career and personal life. Most recently, Greg served as Ontario’s Minister of Northern Development and Minister of Indigenous Affairs & First Nations Economic Reconciliation.

As the current MPP for Kenora—Rainy River, Greg Rickford is committed to protecting the growth and prosperity of Northwestern Ontario. Running for a third provincial term, Greg has spent his political career advocating for practical solutions that bring opportunity to our communities. His leadership has brought tangible results to the riding including:

Expansions to the Memorial Sports Centre and the Fort Frances Seniors Centre

Leveraging the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund (NOHFC) to protect as many as 500 local jobs since 2018.

Bringing two first-ever MRI machines to Lake of the Woods District Hospital in Kenora and Meno Ya Win Health Centre in Sioux Lookout,

Investing $28 million towards the construction of an all-new Waasegiizhig Nanaandawe’iyewigamig Aboriginal Health Access Centre (WNHAC), and,

Finalizing the Rural Generalist Council Care (RGCC) health model, which eliminates barriers for local doctors and unites community-based service providers with a stronger, more sustainable recruitment strategy.

With Ontario facing challenges and opportunities ahead, especially in its economic and trade relations with the United States, Premier Ford and the Progressive Conservative Party have a plan to leverage our negotiations on shared priorities with the United States, push back with our all-Ontario resources, and protect borders to improve community safety. Together, we will protect families, jobs, and communities as an integral part of the province’s success.

As these discussions unfold, Northern Ontario will be a focal point in our fully integrated Canadian supply chain. An experienced voice is required during these critical negotiations, and Greg will continue to work alongside Premier Ford to ensure our economic priorities are front and centre.