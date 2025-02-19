Anthony Leek (Liberal)

Anthony was born in Fort Frances. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in History and Indigenous Studies at the University of Manitoba, and Bachelor of Education in Indigenous Learning from Lakehead University. After university, Anthony returned to supply teach in Rainy River District, was twice elected Councillor for the Township of Emo, and served as President of the Rainy River District Municipal Association.

Leek serves as OntarioLearn Coordinator for Seven Generations Education Institute at Manidoo Baawaatig Campus and resides in Kenora. He is currently President/Business Owner at Lake of the Woods Speedway and is past-President of Borderland Racing Association.

• How will you address the critical shortage of doctors and healthcare professionals in our district?

Bonnie Crombie’s Ontario Liberal guarantees a family doctor for YOU within FOUR years. We will invest $3.1 billion to attract, recruit, retain, and integrate 3,100 family doctors by 2029, ensuring every person in Ontario has access to the care they deserve.

Over 200 Ontario municipalities do not have a single rostering family doctor. Of those who do have a family doctor, about 150,000 people travel over 200 km to see their family doctor. And in Kenora-Rainy River, there are 29,375 people who don’t even have a family doctor.

To help do this across Ontario and in Kenora-Rainy River, we will create two new medical schools and expand capacities in existing medical schools, doubling the number of medical school spots and residency positions, including at the Northern School of Medicine. In addition we will incentivize family doctors to serve in rural and northern communities, and mentor the next generation to prevent future shortages.

• Other than healthcare, what do you see is the biggest issue facing residents of the Rainy River District today, and how will your party approach it?

Affordability. We have to start getting the basics right in this province, including making life more affordable.

An Ontario Liberal government will provide real long-term financial relief for the people of Ontario. We have a plan to cut your taxes, lower the cost of housing, eliminate HST on hydro/heating and make life more affordable. This builds on previously announced Ontario Liberal tax cuts, including reducing the small business tax rate by half and a commitment to end the consumer carbon tax.

• How will you advocate for our riding in the face of changing Provincial and Federal governments?

It’s time for a leader who puts people first.

That’s why I’m running with Bonnie Crombie and Ontario’s Liberals. It’s about delivering results that make well-being the priority.

As your Ontario Liberal MPP I will put you and your priorities first – getting you a family doctor, cutting your taxes, and building more homes you can actually afford.