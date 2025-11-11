Alterations considered for Shuniah power storage plan

The proponent behind a proposed battery-energy storage plant in Shuniah says it’s exploring ways to make adjustments to the project’s location following opposition to its plan by some local residents.

But Toronto-based Power-Bank Corp. says it would like its plant — if it’s approved — to remain in the vicinity of the plan’s original footprint.

Power-Bank senior project co-ordinator Mila Simon said on Friday an alternative location proposed by the Municipality of Shuniah that’s further away was considered, but was ultimately rejected following a preliminary site analysis.

“It wasn’t feasible,” Simon said.

Battery-energy storage plants don’t generate new energy, but store excess electricity that can be used during peak demand or power supply disruptions.

Opponents to Power-Bank’s 200-megawatt proposal said the company’s proposed location on private property off Mount Baldy Road is too close to residential areas and a downhill ski resort.

Simon said the company is looking at re-locating the site’s access point to Highway 527 instead of Mount Baldy Road, and is considering the creation of setbacks. Discussions have been taking place with the proposed location’s property owner, Simon said.

The company is requesting a municipal support resolution for its project from the Municipality of Shuniah, something it needs to present to Ontario’s Independent Electricity Systems Operator (IESO) by a Dec. 18 deadline.

Shuniah Mayor Wendy Landry, who is a member of the IESO board, has declared a conflict and hasn’t weighed in on the Power-Bank proposal.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Friday where the municipality is at with the Power-Bank project.

Opponents have raised concerns that, in the event of a fire at the battery energy plant, contaminated residue could leak into a local creek and, ultimately, Lake Superior.

“We are not trying to stop this project — we know we have to get into green energy,” Mount Baldy resort owner Jason Kardas has said.

“But not at this (proposed) location.”

Meanwhile, a separate 300-megawatt battery energy-storage installation in Hagersville in southwestern Ontario is expected to come online later this year.

That project, a partnership between Quebec-based Boralex and the Six Nations of the Grand River Development Corp., is slated to generate $1.7 million in annual revenue to the Six Nations community.