New toll-free phone number created for poison centres

Health Canada is launching a new toll-free phone number for poison centres.

Canadians can now call 1-844-POISON-X to access critical medical advice for poisonings.

The initiative was launched to make it easier for Canadians to access information on poison centres from anywhere in the country. Health Canada says many Canadians don’t know the phone number of their local poison centre or what services are available to them.

The federal agency says over 1,500 people in Canada lose their lives each year to unintentional poisonings from medications, cleaners, and other household items.

The country’s network of poison centres handle almost two-thirds of cases remotely without the requirement to enter a health care facility.

The number was launched as a part of National Poison Prevention Week, which runs from March 19 to 25, 2023.