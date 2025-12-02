Local First: CFIB Warns Holiday Season ‘Make-or-Break’ For Small Rural Businesses

In many rural Manitoba towns, where a single coffee shop, hardware store or family-run boutique can anchor the local economy, small business owners are heading into the holidays facing one of the most uncertain sales seasons in years. The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is calling on Manitobans to “choose local first,” warning that the upcoming shopping rush could make the difference between staying open or closing for good.

CFIB data shows one in three small businesses rely on holiday sales just to stay afloat, yet 65 per cent of Manitoba entrepreneurs expect no improvement over last year, and nearly one in five anticipate even lower revenue.

“For many rural entrepreneurs we speak with, losing just a handful of customers can be the difference between staying open and closing their doors,” said Tyler Slobogian, CFIB Senior Policy Analyst for the Prairies and North.

Rural challenges run deeper

While small businesses everywhere are struggling with inflation and weakened demand, CFIB says the problem hits differently outside big centres. Rural entrepreneurs often face higher transportation costs, limited labour supply, and greater vulnerability to supply chain delays. Meanwhile, urban businesses are dealing with rising operating costs, crime, property taxes, and construction disruptions.

Despite their differences, Slobogian says, the biggest issue is universal: weak consumer demand.

“A single strong weekend can help stabilize revenue and provide a boost at a time when many are worried about making it through the season,” he said.

Dollars spent locally stay in the community

The CFIB stresses that every purchase has a multiplier effect, especially in small towns. When a Manitoban chooses a local retailer, café, mechanic, or franchise owner, more of their money stays close to home.

“When you shop local, 66 cents of every dollar goes back into the community,” said Ryan Mallough, CFIB’s vice-president of legislative affairs.

Inflation and tariffs have already triggered a shift in consumer behaviour, with more Manitobans seeking out local and Canadian-made goods to avoid rising import prices. CFIB hopes that trend accelerates through the holidays, easing pressure on businesses that have endured a turbulent year marked by labour shortages, rising costs, and shrinking margins.

Online ‘convenience’ isn’t always cheaper

Too many shoppers assume a large online retailer will beat small-town pricing, Slobogian says, but that’s not always the case. Many Manitoba businesses are offering competitive deals, faster service and easier returns than major platforms.

“You’re not just buying a product, you’re supporting the café owner who knows your order, the florist who wraps your bouquet with care, or the mechanic who squeezes you in last minute. These aren’t faceless corporations; they’re your neighbours.”

CFIB research shows only 11 cents of each dollar spent online stays local, compared to 66 cents when spent at a Canadian-owned business.

Push aligns with Small Business Saturday on Nov. 29

The call to action builds toward Small Business Saturday® on November 29, a national initiative encouraging Canadians to kick off holiday shopping with independent businesses first. Manitobans and retailers can access tools, decals, posters, and resources at SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca.

As rural entrepreneurs brace for a critical holiday season, Slobogian offers one simple message for Manitobans:

“Making one different choice, choosing local first, could be what keeps a business open in your community.”