Canada and Ontario investing more into supporting province’s bee population

Beekeepers in Ontario might soon be able to further benefit from an established program as both the federal and provincial governments take step to protect Ontario’s bees.

In an announcement made Tuesday, May 21, 2024, both levels of government announced a further investment into the Honey Bee Health Initiative, a program established in 2023 that aims to help improve the resiliency and competitiveness of beekeeper operations in Ontario. The program’s funding is also intended to help beekeepers better protect their colonies over the colder winter months and protect against invasive pests.

Lawrence MacAulay, the federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food noted that the program aims to help support keepers and their bees as the insects are a crucial link in the chain of providing food to people in the province, and across the world.

“So many of the crops grown across Ontario depend on healthy bee populations,” MacAulay said.

“We’re expanding this vitally important support for our beekeepers so they can safeguard their livelihoods and keep their honey bee colonies healthy and sustainable.”

According to the government’s release, the Honey Bee Health Initiative is made possible through the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership (Sustainable CAP) and originally opened with a budget of $1.3-million on September 15, 2023. 218 projects under the program have been initiated to date. The Initiative builds on previous programs that include the back to back Honey Bee Health Management initiatives that are offered under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership.

As part of the initiative, beekeepers can apply for cost-share funding as of June 3, 2024, and the intake will remain open until funding is allocated. Up to 50 percent of the costs of approved projects may be funded under the initiative. Beekeepers with fewer than 50 colonies are eligible for up to $4,500 total on approved projects, where beekeepers with 50 or more colonies are eligible for up to $25,000. Eligible applicants will also be required to provide evidence of completing a pest management course related to Ontario honey bees from a recognized institution.

“Honey bees play an important role in our agriculture and food industry as well as in Ontario’s ecosystem”, said Lisa Thompson, Ontario Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

“This increase to the Honey Bee Health Initiative demonstrates our governments’ commitment to the bee sector and production of honey throughout the province.”

The Honey Bee Health Initiative is delivered by the Ontario Soil and Crop Improvement Association (OSCIA), which is a not-for-profit farm organization that tests, investigates and showcases new methods of crop and soil management. The initiative will also directly contribute to the goals outlined in the Grow Ontario Strategy, which is the provincial government’s plan to strengthen the agri-food sector, support economic growth and ensure an efficient, reliable and responsive food supply for Ontarians.

“Ontario’s beekeepers and the honey bee industry are integral parts of Ontario’s food supply and food security,” said Ian Grant, President of the Ontario Beekeepers’ Association (OBA). “The OBA welcomes the Ontario government’s further investments into our industry, and thanks Minister Thompson and the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership for their continued support.”

Sustainable CAP is a five-year (2023-2028), $3.5-billion investment by federal, provincial and territorial governments to strengthen competitiveness, innovation, and resiliency of Canada’s agriculture, agri‐food and agri‐based products sector. This includes $1 billion in federal programs and activities and a $2.5 billion commitment cost-shared 60 per cent federally and 40 per cent provincially/territorially for programs designed and delivered by the provinces and territories.