Aquatic playground pitched to Town council

A proposed water park went before council this week, and has been green lighted for further exploration.

Jordan DeGagne, a local business owner, went before council to request a commercial agreement with Fort Frances to lease land at Seven Oaks, within Point Park, to install a temporary off-shore splash zone, similar to the park installed last summer at the Kenora waterfront.

The project, named Splash Zone Rainy Lake, would feature a 100-person capacity inflatable aquatic playground, anchored throughout the summer, 30 metres off the shore of Seven Oaks. The site was selected due to the depth of the water, which needs to be 10 feet. DeGagne and his team also feel the site is ideal due to its high visibility, scenic beauty and low current. The facility itself would measure 100 feet by 120 feet, and be anchored to the lake floor using bungee cords, steel cables and concrete anchors. The playground itself is manufactured by Wibit, which also provides the facility in Kenora.

The facility is customizable, with a wide range of features, including hurdles, trampolines, climbing walls, monkey bars, and obstacles that require climbing, sliding or jumping.

User safety will be provided by lifeguards, and the site will be insured.

DeGagne’s proposal has his company assuming the costs of set-up, take-down, beach maintenance, insurance and marketing. He will also provide staffing and training. The town contribution would be a lease to DeGagne for the use of the shoreline and land to install a sea-can, where lockers and life jackets would be stored for users.

DeGagne has plans to market the playground throughout northwestern Ontario and northern Minnesota, to draw tourism to the town. The facility would also create summer job opportunities. It would cost the town little to nothing, he said.

His investment would be recouped through ticket sales. The Kenora facility offers hourly, evening and day pass options, with family and group discounts.

DeGagne suggested it would be a great destination for birthday parties, charity events, fundraisers, and team building events.

Mayor Andrew Hallikas commended DeGagne for his thorough presentation, and councillors were receptive to the idea. However, there are some issues they felt needed additional exploration, including Canada Day fireworks – the playground would sit close to the site where the fireworks are typically launched.

DeGagne’s proposal calls for an opening date of June 30. However, an opening after Canada Day was suggested as one means to mitigate the issue.

Council voted unanimously to forward the presentation to staff, and requested a report to come back at a future meeting.