Our beloved brother, uncle and friend William “Gushy” Gushulak passed away with his family by his side on Thursday, December 28, 2023, at the age of 78 years. Will was born in Vita, Manitoba, on April 4, 1945. In 1947, the family moved to Fort Frances. As a young lad, he delivered the Winnipeg Tribune with his brother Don serving as his wingman. Upon graduation, he worked down East for several years before returning to Fort Frances, taking employment with the local paper mill until he retired.

Will loved life and was a very motivated man who was never idle. He spent countless hours tending to his yard and home, his little slice of heaven, appreciating the beauty of his garden and nature music. He was a people person, forever chatting with his former work buddies and neighbours. With a laugh as hardy as his handshake, he took centre-stage recounting stories and jokes.

Will was predeceased by his parents George and Rose; and his wife Ingrid.

Left with decades of fond and colourful memories are his siblings Joyce (Jim) Strachan, Dianne Halvorson, Marian Ogden, Georgianne Domanski, Don (Trish) Gushulak, Joan (Dwayne) Laughren and Joanne Anderson. He is also survived by his step-daughter Gabby Hanzuk and her children Bridget and Dwayne; as well as many special nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in our hearts.”