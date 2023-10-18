WAZHIO-ISKO-NIMKII

It is with great sorrow the family announces the sudden passing of Tyrone Dale Tenniscoe, 64, of Seine River First Nation (chiima’aaganing) departed Thursday, October 5, 2023. He was born December 27, 1958, in Atikokan.

Tyrone fulfilled his time with creative works of beautiful regalia making, awesome beadwork, sewing, painting, and carpentry; he graduated from Trent University, Peterborough, Ont., worked for Seine River on various projects, and on council.

He is survived by his partner Susie Langille (Ben; Catherine); son Kody and wife Debra Gagnon; daughter Rachel Big George, five sisters Linda (Raymond), Karen, Cheryl (Kelly), Ava, Michelle, Rosalyn; two brothers Bryan (Lila), Patrick Kabatay: also loved are his six grandchildren Kaiden, Skylar, Amanda, Alexa, Damon, Iserhoff; two great-grandchildren Elody, Ezira. He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.