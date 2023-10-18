WAZHIO-ISKO-NIMKII

Tyrone Tenniscoe
It is with great sorrow the family announces the sudden passing of Tyrone Dale Tenniscoe, 64, of Seine River First Nation (chiima’aaganing) departed Thursday, October 5, 2023. He was born December 27, 1958, in Atikokan.
Tyrone fulfilled his time with creative works of beautiful regalia making, awesome beadwork, sewing, painting, and carpentry; he graduated from Trent University, Peterborough, Ont., worked for Seine River on various projects, and on council.
He is survived by his partner Susie Langille (Ben; Catherine); son Kody and wife Debra Gagnon; daughter Rachel Big George, five sisters Linda (Raymond), Karen, Cheryl (Kelly), Ava, Michelle, Rosalyn; two brothers Bryan (Lila), Patrick Kabatay: also loved are his six grandchildren Kaiden, Skylar, Amanda, Alexa, Damon, Iserhoff; two great-grandchildren Elody, Ezira. He will also be missed by numerous nieces and nephews.
Traditional wake was held at Seine River Community Centre on Sunday, October 15, 2023, and service Monday morning with internment at Couchiching cemetery.
Elders were Raymond Goodchild and Alex Bison.
Pallbearers were Dominic Blackjack, Shaden Whitecrow, Ed Rydolle, Shane Whitecrow, Romyn Copenace and Shane Whitecrow.
Our brother will always be remembered and missed dearly.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd, Emo, Ontario.