Virginia Marlin Wilson (née Davis) was a caring, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world peacefully and suddenly at home in Gravenhurst, Ontario, on April 30, 2024, at the age of 78. Even though a failing heart took her away from this world, her loving heart left a beacon of light for all of us. Virginia was born in Toronto, Ontario, to Hilton and Eunice Davis on April 14, 1946. Shortly after high school she got married and had three children: Angela, Craig, and Mark. She was a loving, dedicated mother and took part-time jobs as her children were growing up. She worked at the Kitchen Creek Golf Course and then the Jail in Fort Frances. Her last job before retirement was working as a Personal Support Worker in Gravenhurst. She thrived and shined when she provided care to others.

Virginia loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals for her family and friends. She loved to keep a nice house, and enjoyed decorating her home – purple was her favourite colour. She loved fashion and getting “dolled up.” She was a voracious reader and loved to write. Quick-witted, and liberal with the puns (like her father), she was always making jokes and comments to get a laugh. Later in life, she enjoyed talking on the phone with her friends (especially Barb and Geri) and was an excellent listener. Sundays were traditionally a day preparing a meal to share with her big brother, Phil. Nothing made her prouder than her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy. She was a big supporter and encourager!

Virginia was predeceased by her parents and her son Craig Wilson. She leaves to mourn her daughter Angela Gentile (Agapito); son Mark Wilson (Tanya); brother Philip Davis; and grandchildren Lorenzo Gentile (Brianna), Simone Gentile, and Josie Wilson. She will be missed dearly by many long-time friends and family members.

Interment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.