Tyson Lauren Johnson-Jourdain sadly passed away suddenly at the age of 36 in his home in Fort Frances, Ont., on Thursday March 9, 2023. Tyson was born on Tuesday, July 22, 1986, at Riverside LaVerendrye Hospital, Fort Frances, to mother Gloria Liz Smith of Fort Frances and father Lawrence Jourdain of Kenora, Ont. Tyson left to cherish his memory is mother Gloria Liz Smith of Fort Frances. He also leaves behind his favourite aunt Janice Kay Smith and her children Jenna Rose Smith and Jarrett Wade Smith, including his cousin Lyric Morrish-Smith; numerous cousins too many to name; and special to his heart, Pamela Cyr, Colleen Smith, Sharon Smith, Terry Smith, Michael, Trevor, and Leanne Smith and his great-aunt Irene Smith and Delia Smith and their families. Lastly, Tysons father, Lawrence Jourdain of Kenora.

Tyson is predeceased by his beloved grandparents Mabel Mary Smith and Edward Arthur Smith; his baby brother Terrell Johnson-Jourdain (Pedo/Paydro); and Terrell’s dog, Paige. Also predeceased by his ever loving uncles Elvis Arthur Smith, Steve Paul Johnson Sr.; and aunts Rose Louise Smith, Angeline Chosa, Gladys Marie Johnson and Elise Mary Wesley. Also a special place in his heart was Buddy Cyr, Mabel Cyr and Norman Cyr.

Tyson enjoyed basketball, baseball, reading and learning scientific subjects. Tyson loved hanging out with his mother and best friend, when Tyson hungout with his mother, he loved fishing with her at the second tower and having supper there and he loved going to his mom’s for her homecooked meals. He also cherished and loved family dinners so much, that was also his most joyful moment. He also loved swimming, blasting music in his apartment and singing out loud and in the jeep as we cruised around Fort Frances. Tyson’s love for his guitars and guitar playing was so immense, he also spent time playing video games. Tyson also loved to have visits with his cousin, Jasmine Smith, and his friend, Codey Vien.

Tyson was so special, he will always be special in everyone’s hearts that knew him. Tyson was soft spoken and spoke the truth without hesitation, he was a very honest young man, his truth was funny and sincere. Tys was genuine and a very sweet gentle soul. Tyson would never hurt anyone and or their feelings unless he had to speak up for himself. Tyson had his own way of doing things, his life was hard to live on a daily basis, but he did his best to carry on day-by-day, year-by-year.

Tyson will surely be missed by his family and friends. Tyson’s family and friends have their own special memories that they cherish and will always remember this young man, brother, cousin and most of all a son, to his mother. Fly high with the eagles Tyson Lauren Johnson-Jourdain and sing out loud when you get to heaven. You will be missed forever and you will be loved forever, the memories of you will always be treasured. You can rest now and be at peace.

Funeral will be officiated by Larry Laquette. Pallbearers will be Jarrett Smith, Javan Smith, Dalrey Smith, Mike Smith, Trevor Smith, Darren Smith, Joshua Trendiak and Codey Vien.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Janice Smith, Jenna Smith, Kaiya Boorman, Carrie (Bucko) Johnson, Jasmine Smith, Leanne Smith and Pamela Cyr.

Donations to Step Center in Fort Frances. Eulogy will be done by Tyson’s auntie Janice Smith.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2023, from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.

Funeral Service will be held on Friday, March 31, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Northridge Funeral Home Ltd, Emo, Ontario.