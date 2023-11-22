 

TED BENINGER

22 November 2023

Family is deeply saddened that our husband, father, brother, and uncle Ted Beninger passed away at home on November 11, 2023, at the age of 75. Ted was pre-deceased by his parents Dorothy and Lyall; brothers Daniel and Murray; sister-in-law Sharlene; and nephew Paul. Ted leaves to mourn his wife of 50 years Glenda; his daughter Kyla; his son Dane; brother Robert (Marnie) and family; sister-in-law Laurie (John) and family; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends near and far. A celebration of Ted’s life may be held at a later date.

