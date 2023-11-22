Family is deeply saddened that our husband, father, brother, and uncle Ted Beninger passed away at home on November 11, 2023, at the age of 75. Ted was pre-deceased by his parents Dorothy and Lyall; brothers Daniel and Murray; sister-in-law Sharlene; and nephew Paul. Ted leaves to mourn his wife of 50 years Glenda; his daughter Kyla; his son Dane; brother Robert (Marnie) and family; sister-in-law Laurie (John) and family; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends near and far. A celebration of Ted’s life may be held at a later date.