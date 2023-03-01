STEVEN MILLER

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Steve Miller at his home February 23, 2023, with his family. Steve was born on March 26, 1950, in Lafayette, Indiana. He came to Canada in the 1960s when his parents purchased two tourist camps in Nestor Falls, Ont. It was there that he met his wife of 53 years – the love of his life and best friend, Jean. Shortly after they were joined by their daughter, Debbie. Those who knew Steve were aware of his lifelong passions – classic cars and guitars. As a self-taught guitar player, he entertained for the venues of the Fort Frances/International Falls district for many years. He referred to that time as the best years of his life, playing great music with great buddies. His knowledge of vintage guitars, guitar players and music from the fifties to the seventies was astounding.

Steve’s automobile background spread over many different areas, from mechanics and body work to painter, manager of auto parts at Canadian Tire, car sales and a writer for Canadian Classics magazine. Steve could tell you anything you would want to know about classic cars and their history. He was proud to have been involved in establishing the International Early Iron Car Club in Fort Frances.

Steve’s greatest joys though, were his two girls Jean and Debbie. His little buddy Cheeky brought him so much happiness. Many holidays spent travelling through the U.S. to numerous car shows were wonderful times with his girls. So many treasured memories were made.

Steve was predeceased by his parents Ron and Ivy; grandparents Marie and Tom; and by many in-laws.

Cremation has taken place. If friends so desire donations may be made to a charity of your choice.

There will be a tremendous void for Jean and Debbie.

Much love for Steve and wonderful memories will be part of their every day. They will love him forever.

Condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com.