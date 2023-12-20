Peacefully, at age 89 and with family at his side, our dad Sipke “Sidney” Smid went to be with his Lord and Saviour on December 12, 2023. Dad was born in Terzoal, Friesland, The Netherlands, on October 16, 1934, to Jan and Roelofje Smid. He came to Canada with his parents and six siblings in 1949 aboard the ship “Tabinta” to work on a sugar beet farm in Iron Springs, Alberta. They later moved to Carrot Creek, Alberta, to buy their own farm. Dad became a carpenter and ventured east with his goal to meet up with a friend in southern Ontario. He got as far as Winnipeg, Manitoba, and subsequently met the woman who captured his heart and would become his lifelong companion, Caroline “Carrie” Kowalchuk. Sid and Carrie wed on June 2, 1962, and went on to have three children, Gordon, David and Elaine.

Although Dad started out as a carpenter, he switched jobs and became a City of Winnipeg employee, ending his career with them as a Foreman in the Parks and Recreation department for River East in 1994. However, the carpenter never left him, and he continued to use his excellent skills working for various friends and relatives over his lifetime. He also helped build/renovate a couple of churches, renovate his children’s houses and in 2000 helped build his daughter’s home in Emo. In 2008, Dad finally realized his original goal of moving to Ontario, but this time his destination was Emo! At the age of 74, he built a house for himself and Mom. Unfortunately, in 2011, Dad was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

In his free time, Dad was either fishing, gardening, reading or working around his yard. Once grandchildren entered his life, he loved to hold them, play with them, and helped many of them take their first steps. He took his grandsons fishing and in his latter years enjoyed many games of dominoes with his grandchildren, often winning!

A lifelong member of the CRC denomination, Dad served faithfully over the years as deacon and elder. He had a quiet faith that was best exemplified by the way he lived. Towards the end of his life, as Parkinson’s took its toll, Dad longed to be released of his physical body and find the freedom he knew was awaiting him in heaven. On December 12, Dad finally found the peace he was looking for.

Sidney leaves behind his faithful and caring wife of 61 years Caroline; and his children Gordon (Lisette) of Vernon, B.C., and their children Evanie, Reuben (Rachel), Rianna and Joelle; David (Margaret) of Edmonton, Alta., and their children Ryan and Katie; and Elaine (Dan) Mack of Emo and their children James, Carina (Stefan) Gerber and Jenna (Justin) Banks. He was predeceased by his parents and two siblings Herman and Frank (Gladys d.), and is survived by four siblings, Grace (Ted d.) Roersma, George (Ria), Audrey (Raymond) Nouta, and Hennie (Don) Nickoriuk; and brother-in-law Robert Kowalchuk. Unfortunately, he will miss the birth of his first great-grandchild due in February.

Donations may be made to Parkinson’s Society of Canada, 4211 Yonge St., Suite 316, Toronto, Ont., M2P 2A9.

A funeral will be held on December 29, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Emo CRC.