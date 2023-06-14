SHIRLEY JANET NIXON (nee STRAND)

February 6, 1940 – June 6, 2023

The family of Shirley Janet Nixon is sad to announce her passing on June 6, 2023, at Riverside Health Care in Emo, Ontario. Shirley was born on February 6, 1940 in Fort Frances, ON to John and Gertrude Strand (nee Miller). She lived her entire life in Fort Frances, with the exception of one year spent in California in her late teens. Shortly after returning, her sweetheart, Gerald Nixon moved to Toronto for trade school. They wrote letters to each other almost daily, and were then married on November 4, 1960.

Shirley had a long working career as a bookkeeper. She started as bookkeeper for the family business, Jerry’s Marine Centre, and when the business was sold, she worked as a bookkeeper and clerk for Gagné Pharmacy until it became Shopper’s Drug Mart. She took great pride in keeping the Hallmark card section current with a wide array of card choices for all occasions. Shirley finally retired at the young age of 72 in 2012. She enjoyed spending time at the family cabin on Redgut Bay, Rainy Lake. Almost every weekend and family vacations were spent there fishing and enjoying beach time with the kids, and socializing with friends who also had cabins in the area.

Shirley was very active with the local Canadian Cancer Society. Every spring, she would never miss filling daffodil orders or doing campaign fundraising. Shirley was a long time member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Fort Frances Chapter. In 2019, Shirley achieved 60 years as a member of Beta Sigma Phi, which was commemorated with a Diamond Circle Ritual where she was given a certificate, pin, and yellow rose.

Shirley liked to spend time with her grandchildren, going for walks, cooking and baking until her health began to decline. Mom could make the greatest turkey meals around, and her mashed potatoes, dressing, cranberry sauce and gravy were the best. Shirley was also a talented seamstress and sewed many Halloween and skating costumes, and could hand stitch the perfect invisible hem.

Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Nixon in 2014; her parents, John Strand Sr. in 1966 and Gertrude Strand (nee Miller) in 2008; father-in-law, Robert Nixon Sr. in 1979 and mother-in-law, Florence Nixon (nee Huntley) in 1996; brothers, Emil Robert “Bob” Strand in 2012 and Arthur “Art” Strand in 2000; and brothers-in-law, Robert Jr. Nixon in 1969, Leonard Nixon in 2002, and Clifford Nixon in 2009.

Shirley is survived by her children, Wayne of Devlin, ON, Gary (Diana) of Fort Frances, ON, Wendell of Rainy River, ON, and Wendy of Toronto, ON; grandchildren, Rylee (George) Halverson of Fort Frances, Angel (Brock) Johnson and Holly Nixon, both of Minneapolis, Minnesota; great-grandchild, Gordon Halverson of Fort Frances; and brother, John Jr. (Tracey) of Fort Frances and his children, Nicole and Tracey and their families.

Shirley is also survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Strand of International Falls, MN and her children, Robert, James, Paul, and Cheryl and their families; sister-in-law, Linnea Nixon of Fort Frances and her children, Debbie and Bradley, and late brother-in-law Clifford’s children, Kim and Micheal and their families of Thunder Bay, ON. Shirley is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews in Thunder Bay, International Falls and throughout the USA, as well as British Columbia.

Shirley will be sadly missed by her best friend for life, Florence Langtry of Goderich, ON, very close friends Royline Badiuk of Fort Frances and Pat Nagle of Park Rapids, MN, and her sorority sisters.

A funeral service was held Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Knox United Church in Fort Frances, with Rev. Schalk Naude officiating.

Interment will be at Riverview Cemetery, Fort Frances.

If so desired, in memoriam donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Parkinson Canada.

Online condolences may be offered at www.northridgefuneralhome.com

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario