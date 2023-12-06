SHELLEY MCKINNON (HUGHES)

It is with deep sadness the family announces Shelley’s passing on Monday, November 27, 2023. Shelley was born in Fort Frances, Ont., September 8, 1962, to Victor and Helen Hughes. She enjoyed many years of marriage to her loving husband Brian. Shelley is survived by her son Cody McKinnon and step-son Mike (JoAnne) McKinnon; grandchildren Joel and Gage; husband Brian; brothers Gary (Cheryl), Darren (Charla); as well by her in-laws Katherine Frazer, Ken (Marilyn) McKinnon, Shirley (Ken) Cain, Jeanette (Herman) Anderson, Lorna (Dennis) Robinson, Keith (Mickey) McKinnon, Jim (Sandra) McKinnon, Bev (Peter) Bond, Gary (Dawn) McKinnon; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shelley had many friends and neighbours and will be dearly missed. She loved her lake time and playing cards with friends and family.

In lieu of a funeral service there will be a remembrance at the cabin in the Spring.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.