Mr. Sandy Wayne Hall, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Sandy was born on December 28, 1951, in Fort Frances, Ontario. He worked various jobs until he was injured in an automobile accident on January 22, 1995; where he then resided primarily with BISNO at Castle Green and McKellar Locations. He loved hunting, fishing, playing guitar and listening to hard rock music.

Sandy will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his daughter Shannon; special friend Sophia Toffoli; brothers Pat Hall, Steve Douglas and Bill Douglas; as well as numerous nieces, and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Sterling and Fern Douglas; sister Margaret Kangas and brother Shawn Douglas.

A celebration of life for Sandy will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations in Sandy’s name may be made to a charity of choice.

“Never Surrender”