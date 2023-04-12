SANDRA LYNN ARMSTRONG

It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Armstrong (nee Steele) announces her passing on March 29, 2023, in Fort Frances, Ont.
Sandra was born on October 21, 1955, in Atikokan, Ont., to Norman and Helen Steele. She grew up in Atikokan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She moved to Fort Frances to marry Orval Armstrong where they spent their spare time fishing, gardening and spending time outdoors.
Sandra is predeceased by her beloved husband Orval Armstrong; father Norman Steele; and brother Barry Steele.
She is survived by her three children Jason (Sheri) Happy, Chad (Ashley) Happy, Tasha Glover; mother Helen; siblings Larry (Rita) Steele, Jerry Steele, Judy (Len) Anderson, Susan (Butch) Roy and Tracy (Bill) McGowan; grandchildren Austin and Zak Strom, Preston and Easton Glover, Sierra (Rylan) and Paige Happy, Lucas, Bradon and Paisley Happy; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Cremation will take place.
Honorary pallbearers are Jason Happy, Chad Happy, Austin and Zak Strom.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo.