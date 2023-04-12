SANDRA LYNN ARMSTRONG

It is with great sadness that the family of Sandra Armstrong (nee Steele) announces her passing on March 29, 2023, in Fort Frances, Ont.

Sandra was born on October 21, 1955, in Atikokan, Ont., to Norman and Helen Steele. She grew up in Atikokan and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She moved to Fort Frances to marry Orval Armstrong where they spent their spare time fishing, gardening and spending time outdoors.